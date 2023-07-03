Folks are busy buying hotdogs, hamburger meat and steaks as they prepare for Independence Day cookouts.

Larry Adiutori, owner of Larry’s Central Market, said inflation doesn’t seem to impact meat sales.

The week leading up to July 4 is one of the best times of the year for business, which is located on Sassafras Street.

“It used to be worse sometimes, but it’s always one of the biggest days of the year — the third of July. Everybody wants to party. The first of the month everybody is partying,” said Adiutori.

He added that Italian sausage is also a big seller for Fourth of July cookouts.