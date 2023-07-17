As people pass Erie’s Bayfront, they’re likely to notice that a long time Erie staple will be missing from Lake Erie’s open waters.

Monday afternoon, the Flagship Niagara League announced the U.S. Brig Niagara has suspended its day sailing season temporarily.

The U.S. Brig Niagara means so much to Erie’s Maritime history and brings in people from all around with its appeal.

“Mechanical issues” currently plague the U.S. Brig Niagara and have put the remainder its sailing season in jeopardy.

Flagship Niagara League officials won’t say what the problem is, only that they hope the suspension is temporary.

The Niagara serves as an Erie icon and when people see it, some think of Erie’s long and rich maritime history.

“Many tourists are looking for historical kinds of tourism. Like what’s going on, how did an area become. So, between having the maritime history that we have and the role that Erie played, particularly in the War of 1812,” said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie.

But Oliver said even with sailing unavailable, Erie has plenty of historic tours to offer for people visiting hoping to scratch that itch. He added he doesn’t believe the Niagara’s departure will lead to an immense blow to tourism.

But there is some good news, deck tours are still available at the Erie Maritime Museum.

People will still have a chance to step aboard the Niagara and see first-hand what being on the ship is all about.

Many boats share the waters of Lake Erie with the Niagara; one of those being the Victorian Princess, which offers its own unique experience out on the Bayfront.

Its owner described the waterfront community as a sort of family who looks to show off Lake Erie’s beauty.

“I’m totally shocked and I’m really sad. That’s a wonderful asset to have in Erie. I hope they get it working because that’s what we have in Erie. We have the lake, and we get people from all over that come here to come on the lake and take boat rides,” said Duryea Gette, owner of the Victorian Princess.

In the meantime, the Letti G. Howard is still offering its own day sails this season.