Mechanical issues with super load force portion of Route 77 in Crawford County to close

A portion of Route 77 in Crawford County has been closed to through traffic due to mechanical issues with the super load that was traveling through the area.

The super load, which is the Yankee Dryer traveling from Erie to Lock Haven has stopped on Route 77 between Riceville Road in Bloomfield Township and Centerville Road in Athens Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.

The super load will remain at the location until repairs can be made and the load is expected to travel again tomorrow, which will reopen the roadway.

A detour in that area will be posted using Route 8 and Route 408