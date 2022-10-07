A medevac helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing overnight after multiple bird strikes.

The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company released the following pictures on Friday:

The fire chief said the medevac helicopter was transporting a patient from Buffalo to Erie when they hit a flock of birds, breaking multiple windows.

A second medevac helicopter arrived and successfully transported the patient to Erie.

One crew member on the first helicopter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital by a third medevac helicopter.