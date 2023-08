A possible negotiation session with UE Locals 506 and 618 is in the works according to Wabtec.

According to an email from Tim Bader, Wabtec’s director of external and engineering communications, a federal mediator is scheduled to meet with both groups at 10 a.m. on August 2.

A search on the UE 506 and 618 lockout/strike bulletin page, which was updated twice on Tuesday, showed no announcement for the meeting.

July 26 was the last meeting between the two parties involved.