Medical experts comment on Nitrous Oxide

Jack Schoenig died in October at a Penn State University off campus party. The Coroner said that Schoenig passed away after inhaling Nitrous Oxide. Dr. Fred Mirarchi from UPMC said the use of Nitrous Oxide is more restricted in a hospital setting. “It’s a drug and it’s conversely available,” said Mirarchi.

At a Dentists office it’s referred to as laughing gas. Sam Mansour is a Dentist at Plaza Dental Associates and said offices have to be certified to carry it. “It’s a fairly regulated item for us it’s used as a anesthetic and a machine regulates the amount for dentistry,” said Mansour.

Dentists take 14 extra hours of training just to be able to administer Nitrous Oxide safely.