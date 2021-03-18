Medical experts weigh in after first case of UK COVID-19 variant reported in Erie County

The UK COVID-19 variant is present in Erie County. However, medical experts say they do not know how widespread this variant is in the community.

Medical experts say the variant is said to be highly contagious with a high mortality rate. One physician says it would be helpful to be able to test for the variant at a faster rate.

One Erie resident has tested positive on February 18th and the UK or B117 variant strain was reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier in the week.

“The likelihood that we have some community spread is probably a real indication that the virus, this variant, could have been circulating prior.” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Medical experts are urging members of the community to continue with mitigation efforts, including mask wearing and social distancing.

“Potentially carry a higher mortality rate with it, so more fatality is associated, again, likely in that older generation. The good news is that we do think that the vaccine is effective against this strain.” Shears said.

Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Physician at AHN Saint Vincent, says although the vaccine is shown to be effective against the UK strain, not enough of the Erie community is vaccinated to be protected.

“They’re not wearing masks as much and they’re going out to bars and restaurants and they’re starting to have more social gatherings and multiple family dinners that this particular strain will become very predominant in Erie.” Dr. Nadworny said.

Because the UK variant can spread more easily and effectively, Dr. Nadworny says this could lead to a rise in cases and hospitalizations. That’s why he says testing measures should be looked into, in the interest of public health.

“It would be very helpful if there was a way to identify these variants sooner and be able to have faster turnaround time so that we are able to understand that better.” Dr. Nadworny said.

Health experts say there is work being done to develop ways to see if the variant is present in wastewater and to what extent.