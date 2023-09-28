A one vehicle crash Thursday night lead to a lengthy rescue with a victim trapped in the wreckage.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night firefighters were called to the 11600 block of Route 97, that’s just north of Waterford. They found one vehicle that hit a utility pole.

According to reports at the scene, rescue crews were still working to free the crash victim more than a half hour after the original call.

There’s no word on the extent of injuries yet but neighbors told our crew they were speaking with the driver before firefighters got there.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene. That section of route 97 has been closed.