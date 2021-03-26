Medical marijuana dispensary opens Wednesday in Meadville

A new medical marijuana dispensary will open Wednesday in Meadville.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced today it will open Rise Meadville on March 31.

Rise Meadville will be located at 18914 Park Avenue Plaza in Meadville. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rise Meadville will offer a “Roll-Thru” service allowing Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders to make reservations in advance and pick up via a drive-through style window.

Online reservations and in-store pickup are also available for registered patients by visiting www.risecannabis.com and creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time.

Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Women’s Services, which strives to meet the needs of children and adults of Crawford County who are in crisis due to domestic violence, sexual violence or homelessness.

“Our team is excited to introduce additional Pennsylvanians to the Rise™ retail experience and our selection of high-quality branded cannabis products,” Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler stated in a news release. “Women’s Services is doing incredible work on behalf of families in crisis situations who need shelter and support services and we are grateful to donate to the cause.”

Bruce Harlan, Executive Director for Women’s Services stated: “Women’s Services welcomes Rise™ Dispensaries to Crawford County and the greater Meadville community. Their decision to share a percentage of first-day sales to our organization is evidence of their eagerness to support our vision to create ‘communities free from violence.’ Local charities rely on private citizens and the business sector to help sustain their missions. Women’s Services is proud to have Rise™ Dispensaries as an additional stakeholder and looks forward to working with them in the years to come.”

Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm premium flower and vapes, and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

Other Rise locations in Pennsylvania include: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie (Lake), Erie (Peach), Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures.