Medical marijuana dispensary to move into former Big Woodie’s Fireworks

Erie is getting another medical marijuana dispensary. This will be the second one located in Summit Township.

Curaleaf, an Arizona company, has leased space at Peach Street and Interstate 90. It’s the former Big Woodie’s fireworks store.

Big Woodie’s has moved north on Peach Street near the entrance to Wal-Mart.

JET 24 Action News has learned from a Curaleaf spokesperson that the development plan for the Erie dispensary is in the works.

They expect to open here later this year. This website shows they have 101 dispensaries in 23 states, with stores in Bradford, Brookville and Harrisburg.