Meet long-time nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children

Erie is fortunate to be the home of a Shriners Hospital for children which has provided care, regardless of a patients ability to pay for orthopedic care for kids for more than 90 years in our community.

Tonight you can help continue that mission. Joining us from Erie Shriner’s Hospital is Raychel Adiutori.

The Shriners Telethon is this month and we start off by meeting a long time nurse who has a love for the families, patients and people she works with daily.

Jet 24’s Odessa Meredith has the story of Susan Margraf and her time at Shriners Hospital.

We met long time nurse Susan Margraf, but she is not just any type of nurse, she is a nurse for children.

Margraf works at the Shriners Hospital of Erie where everyday she is able to do what she loves.

“It’s just a gratifying job and it’s wonderful working with the families and like i said I’ve had wonderful mentors, doctors, nurses, we have great teams here, said Susan Margraf, Registered Nurse at Shriners Hospital.

And her love for the children and families that she works with every day just makes her passion grow stronger.

Seeing them get better and better and meet their goals is how she knows she’s done something right.

“I just love seeing the children be successful and be able to be independent and I feel really good at the end of the day when you know, I mean we all do because we’re all plugged in,” Margraf said.

Continued success for these children is what Nurse Margraf wants to see. In order for that to happen, it takes help not only from within Shriners, but also from the community.

“They need braces, they need a lot of different things that we can provide, but everything costs money. So we appreciate anything that anybody can do for us,” Margraf states.

Your support helps these families and their children flourish. It also allows Margraf to be able to help and interact with patients.

That keeps her coming back to Shriners Hospital daily.

“I mean I’ve never really worked any length of time with any other age group. I just think that they’re amazing,” said Margraf.