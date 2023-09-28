(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Asbury Woods is inviting families to come out and learn about some local nocturnal wildlife during a nighttime walk through the woods.

With the fall season nearly upon us, Asbury Woods announced they will be hosting their Scary Creature Feature, a guided night-time walk through the woods with encounters with not-so-scary nocturnal creatures and scary stories around the campfire.

Scary Creature Feature takes place at the Asbury Woods Nature Center, located at 4105 Asbury Road, from Oct. 12-14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night rain or shine and no pets are permitted. New tours start every 10 minutes with tours lasting 70 minutes and participants should dress for the weather.

Participants will get to have some not-so-scary encounters with the nocturnal animals that live in the forest and take pictures with decorated spots as they explore the woods on a crisp autumn evening.

Apple cider and apple cider will also be available for purchase courtesy of Fuhrman’s Cider Mill & Bakery.

Registration is encouraged and is $9 for everyone with children under the age of three being free. Walk-ins will be be accepted but may have to wait for a tour as groups max out at 20 per tour.

You can register for the event on the Asbury Woods website here.