A 13-year-old entrepreneur tested the Erie market with a pop-up shop on State Street on Saturday while selling a collection of goods.

The young business owner, Nalayah Williams, makes her own lip gloss and calls her brand the Nalayah Rae Collections.

Williams mixes all of the ingredients together from scratch and also does her own packaging.

She shared with us what inspires her to make an effort starting her own business at such a young age, and also what she has learned.

“I thought it would be kind of cool to have my own business because I don’t really want to work for anyone. I want to be my own boss and do my own thing with my own shop. You have to have confidence, you have to be a people person, and you have to know how to talk to people and how to sell your product,” said Nalayah Williams, Founder of Nalayah Rae Collections.

Nalayah hopes to expand as she gets older. She is looking to get into clothing design as well.