Meeting for local home owners with storm damage to take place today

A meeting is scheduled to take place today to let home owners know if they’ll be getting help restoring their damaged lakefront properties from the Oct. 31st storm.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety and North East Township will hold a meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the North East Township building to give residents the opportunity to seek aid.

Representatives from the Department of Public Safety, North East Township, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be on hand to gather information, which could lead to an official disaster declaration.