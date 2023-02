The future of the much-debated Kahkwa Bridge could become clearer after a meeting scheduled for later this month.

The City of Erie decided to demolish the bridge that was originally built in 1920. Plans to rebuild the bridge to carry pedestrians and maybe bike traffic have been discussed.

However, no formal plan has been accepted. That plan could carry bridge traffic over Ravine Drive in the city’s lower west side.

The meeting is now scheduled for Feb. 23.