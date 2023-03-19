As boating season nears, the future of The North East Marina will be discussed Monday morning as the community comes together in hopes of saving the marina from going under.

Dozens of people, and local lawmakers, are expected to attend The North East Township Supervisors’ meeting which has the marina listed as the first item of new business.

As we’ve been reporting the marina needs millions of dollars of improvements before electricity can be restored to the docks.

In addition, how the marina is dredged is not in compliance with DEP regulations. Many fear The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which owns the marina, is planning on shutting it down.

If you’d like to attend, the meeting starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at The North East Township Administration Building on West Main Road.