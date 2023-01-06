Mega Millions fever is running high as the jackpot nears $1 billion.

While the chance of winning is more than one in 300 million, that didn’t stop a steady line of folks looking to cash in at one local convenience store.

At Dee’s Cigar Store on State Street, business is busier than normal, thanks to the Mega Millions Lottery. One worker said they saw a lot of people coming in before and after work to buy tickets.

“It’s really helpful. We definitely see more people, our business improves just from people coming in to buy tickets, sticking around to buy other things. It’s more foot traffic for us as a store, which is really nice,” said Dominic MacArthur, Dee’s Cigar Store.

The drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot is Friday night. The largest jackpot in history was over $1.5 billion in 2018.