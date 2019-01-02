Mega Millions jackpot hits $425 million Video

The winning numbers as of January 1st are 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and the mega ball was 14.

Many people across the country are hoping they will start the new year off $425 million richer. "I took a chance tonight, I heard about it and I said let's go buy a ticket," said Bob Banister, Erie resident. Banister bought his first Mega Millions ticket on Tuesday.

He says he hopes this new year will bring new luck."I'd do a lot of things with it, help family members out, people that are less fortunate, you know things like that," said Banister.

Louie Saez got his Mega Millions ticket on Tuesday as well and he has similar plans to Banister if he wins. "Who's going to spend that kind of money, I mean I know I won't be able to, so give some to my kids and my brothers and sisters," said Saez.

If someone doesn't come forward and claim the winning ticket for this big jackpot, it just keeps going up until someone gets it. An employee at Country Fair says they have had a steady flow of people coming into get tickets on New Year's day. He even got seven tickets for him and his family. "

We've been watching a lot of... HGTV show... the lottery dream home, watching a lot of that, just got the idea in our head and we all put in money towards it," Tim Walmsley, employee at Country Fair.

2019 will hopefully be a lucky year for someone out there.