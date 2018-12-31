Local News

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $415 million

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 05:33 PM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:33 PM EST

One lucky winner could kick off the new year with a bang by putting millions of dollars in his or her pocket.

No one won the jackpot in a Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday night.  So, the big price for the next drawing, on New Year's Day, has soared to a whopping $415 million.  The cash option stands at about $249 million.
    

