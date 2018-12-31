Mega Millions jackpot reaches $415 million
One lucky winner could kick off the new year with a bang by putting millions of dollars in his or her pocket.
No one won the jackpot in a Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday night. So, the big price for the next drawing, on New Year's Day, has soared to a whopping $415 million. The cash option stands at about $249 million.
