The next Mega Millions jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.

The big prize will be an estimated $530 million or a $304 million dollar cash prize.

The next big drawing will be held on July 19 after no one reported winning on a Friday night ticket.

Tuesday’s jackpot prize would make it the eighth largest on record, with the largest prize being over $1.5 billion dollars.

“Just a lot of people coming in wanting tickets. It’s a big amount, so everyone wants to get lucky. Whenever it’s pretty low, most people won’t pay attention, but when it’s that big of an amount, everyone’s looking. A good 20 people per hour just for tickets alone. It was a pretty good day,” said Markice Kriscan-Johnson, Crosby’s.

Again the next drawing for the Mega Millions will be held on July 19 at 11:20 p.m.