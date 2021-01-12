Mega Millions & Powerball combined top $1 billion

There is more than $1 billion up for grabs this week… that is if you buy a lottery ticket for this week’s Mega Millions or Powerball drawings.

For those taking a chance it’s good news this morning. Yoselin Person was live from the newsroom with more on the latest round of “lotto fever.”

It has been nearly two years since the two national lottery games offered such large prizes. It’s also only the second time both jackpots have topped $500 million at the same time.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is now $615 million. The top prize in the Powerball game stands at $550 million, ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

The projected Mega Millions grand prize is the eighth largest in U.S. history, and the Powerball jackpot is the 12th largest.

The largest prize ever won was $1.58 billion on a Powerball jackpot won by three players back in 2016.

But, don’t get your hopes up just yet. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, and the chances are even worse for Mega Millions at about 1 in 302 million.