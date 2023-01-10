The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion and with Tuesday night’s drawing approaching, customers are buying their tickets.

It’s the game’s third-largest prize at $1.1 billion. Local convenience stores are seeing more business this week with more customers interested in purchasing Mega Millions tickets.

The manager of one downtown store said that just Tuesday alone, they sold more than 50 tickets.

“I think 50 to 60 customers bought the Mega Million today. In the morning, someone bought $120 tickets for the Mega Million. I hope someone hits it in our store too because already we hit one jackpot. If I do hit it, I’ll buy a big house!” said Raeesa Bakhdawa, manager, Lucky’s Food Mart.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday at 11 p.m.