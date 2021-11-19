Melissa Lyon leaving Erie County Health Department

The woman who has been leading the Erie County Health Department through the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving.

Melissa Lyon has resigned to become director of the newly-created Delaware County Health Department. Her appointment to that job was approved Thursday night.

Lyon’s resignation is effective January 3rd.

In Erie County, the director of the Health Department serves at the pleasure of the County Executive. As we know, Kathy Dahlkemper is being replaced by Brenton Davis in January.

