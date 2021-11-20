Melissa Lyon to step down from Erie County Health Department

The woman who has been leading the Erie County Health Department through the CCOVID-19 pandemic is stepping down.

Melissa Lyon recently announced her resignation in order to become the director of the newly created Delaware County Health Department.

Her appointment to the new job was approved on November 18th.

Lyon’s resignation will be effective on January 3rd.

In Erie County the director of the health department serves at the pleasure of the county executive.

Of course, Kathy Dahlkemper will be replaced by Brenton Davis in January.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists