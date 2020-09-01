Melquan Barnett, a man charged of setting fire to Ember and Forge during the May riots, has been released from prison

A man accused of setting fire to Ember and Forge Coffee during the May 30th riots has been released from prison.

Melquan Barnett has been released from prison following a hearing with federal judge Susan Baxter.

The 28-year-old will be on house arrest under his mother’s supervision.

Barnett is not permitted to leave his mother’s house except for medical necessities, court appearances and other court approved activities according to court documents.

Barnett faces a felony for destruction of property by fire.