A member of the Legally Blonde tour is making a stop at her old stomping grounds to speak to students in an open Q&A session.

Reagan Kennedy is a part of the Broadway tour of Legally Blonde as the dance captain, swing, understudy for Elle woods, and second assistant stage manager.

Kennedy graduated from Mercyhurst prep in 2018 and is returning to speak with students about the collegiate process, entering the professional world, the transition, and the importance of Erie theatre.

She tells us one piece of advice she is sharing with the students that she hopes resonates with them for their future endeavors.

“It sounds so cliche and it’s so easy to tell people to believe in yourself and be who you are, but it is the basis and the route of everything we do on stage” said Reagan Kennedy, Mercyhurst Prep alumna. “If you don’t have that confidence and you can’t walk into a room and make people think that you are it, that you are the person that they need to see on stage, then it’s not going to happen for you.”

Kennedy said she is happy to be back in Erie and to share what she knows with the students.