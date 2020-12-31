Members and residents of local nonprofit organizations speak on New Year’s resolutions

Members and residents of nonprofit organizations are looking forward to the new year.

We spoke with a few people from the Bethany Outreach Center and Mercy Center for Women to hear their resolutions.

At the Bethany Outreach they’re resolving to work in unity as a good neighbor by listening to the needs of the people they serve.

One resident at the Mercy Center for Women is planning on sticking with progress she has made already.

“To continue to be clean of drugs and alcohol, getting an apartment, getting a stable job and becoming productive member of society,” said Lindsay Gilkinson, resident, Mercy Center for Women.

“The second one would be to be a good neighbor. It’s so important to help the people that are on your block in your community,” said Mabel Howard, executive director, Bethany Outreach Center.