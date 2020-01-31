Members of Erie community get first-hand glimpse of possible new look for Erie’s Bayfront and downtown

Members of the Erie community and local companies receive a first-hand glimpse of what could be Erie’s future. The idea is to connect the Bayfront and downtown through accessible walkways.

It’s a proposed plan by Kent State University students and students from Cleveland’s Urban Design Collaboration. These students had the chance to propose a project to enhance Erie’s Bayfront. The presentation was held at the Jefferson Educational Society.

It’s a glimpse of what could be the future of Erie’s Bayfront ad downtown. The “Reconnecting the Bayfront” project looks to bring a fresh respective of design to Erie’s growing community.

“Our main goal from the Jefferson and from our partners here is really to find ways to connect the whole Bayfront, not just along State Street to Dobbins Landing, but across the whole course of the network of the the east and west side neighborhoods as well.” said Kristen Zeiber, project manager of the Cleveland Urban Design Collaboration.

Back in October, a group of Kent State University students and staff from the Cleveland Urban Design Team studied the property extending from State Street to Dobbins Landing. Students looked at the city’s existing Bayfront plans and what small enhancements could be changed for the future.

“With just a few small tweaks, you can really link a really wonderful mix of a walkable, bikable, recreation sort of place for a lot of amenities for people to come visit.” Zeiber said.

Design goals include incorporating more sidewalks, city markets, and bridgeways connecting from the city to Erie’s beautiful Bayfront. A project like this can help boost Erie’s economy by having a public-centered Bayfront and more tourism opportunities.

“If you can do some real simple things while wayfinding that is embodied in the work that the students presented, I think it would help a lot. It welcomes the community when you do these simple things.” said Kathy Wyrosdick, planning director for the City of Erie.

While there is no set date on completion, during the presentation, community members were able to ask the questions about the project.