Members of federal government tour downtown projects

Members of the federal government have made their way to Erie to take a look at the changes that are underway.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) showed members of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Agriculture-Rural Development, Environmental Protection Agency and the Small Business Association around projects that are happening in downtown Erie.

Each of these projects are among the work of Opportunity Zones. Members of the agencies say that the work the EDDC is doing is an example of what they are trying to accomplish through Opportunity Zones.

“No one is going to open up a map, and say you know what, we are going to invest in Erie. But, because of the work they have done, because of the promotion, because of the teamwork, and the community based work that they have done they have put Erie on a nation, or frankly international spotlight that people are now taking notice,” said Joseph DeFelice, regional administrator, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The projects discussed mainly by the government officials include the future of the North Park Row project along with the possibility of the property across the street on 5th Street.