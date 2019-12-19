Members of ‘Hold Erie Coke Accountable’ react to Erie Coke Plant closure

Members of the environmentalist group “Hold Erie Coke Accountable” are also chiming in on the Erie Coke Plant closing.

Over the past year, the group has been working hard to shed light on the Erie Coke Plant’s Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) violations.

The D.E.P. sent a statement about the closing that reads in part:

“We haven’t received official confirmation, but we do understand this shutdown is happening. We will be reaching out to company officials to discuss the closure to ensure it’s being done in a safe and orderly fashion and in accordance with state regulations.”

Back to the group “Hold Erie Accountable,” which is made up of Erie County residents who say Erie Coke has been polluting the air and defying the Department of Environmental Protection.

The head of the group says they never wanted to see the plant shut down, but wanted plant officials to comply to D.E.P. regulations.

“It would be a sad bit of news with Christmas coming up if in fact they are shutting down and those jobs are lost. That was never our intention. We just wanted them to step up to the plate and operate the plant as necessary,” said Mike Campbell, Hold Erie Coke Accountable.