Members of San Juan United Methodist Church celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated throughout the world and right here in Erie.

San Juan United Methodist Church is a congregation that reflects the Hispanic culture and traditions.

San Juan was initially supposed to be a Spanish speaking congregation where many immigrants began their lives in Erie.

In 1973, it transformed into a church for community members to gather together and continue their traditions which include upbeat music accompanied by guitars, tambourines, and maracas.

Today, the mass and bible studies are in Spanish with an English interpreter.

“It’s a family church. Everybody knows each other because it is a smaller church, smaller worship congregation. So everybody knows each other, they know what’s going on in each others lives, and that’s a real important part,” said Matthew Judd, Pastor.

The church has worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. accompanied by a bible study and music presented in Spanish.