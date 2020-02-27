Members of the Boots team preparing for Boots and Badges charity game

Local firefighters and EMT’s take their turn getting ready for a showdown on ice.

Members of the Boots team were preparing tonight at the Flo Fabrizo Ice Center in Erie.

Saturday afternoon they will take on the Badges team which is made up of local police officers.

The 10th annual Boots and Badges charity hockey game benefits the Shriners Hospital for children, the same charity selected for the first Boots and Badges game.

The game’s organizer talked about that.

“We couldn’t have picked a better one than them. The people and the work they do down there for our community and the children of Erie is just outstanding and we thought it’s time to bring it around and help give something back to our Erie community with them,” said John Sorge, Boots Captain and Game Organizer.

The 10th annual Boots and Badges charity hockey game takes place Saturday, February 29th. Puck drops at 2 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.