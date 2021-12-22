Members of the community create memorial site for 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz

Members of the community are continuing to add to the memorial site after 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz passed away on December 21st.

A tragic accident left the Ortiz family grieving with the loss of their son while spending their first Christmas without 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz who was struck by an EMTA bus on the intersection of East Avenue and East 26th Street.

Erie Police ruled this death accidental.

Upon hearing the news, the Erie community quickly came together and created a memorial leaving teddy bears, candles, flowers, and balloons to let family members know they are not alone.

“My heart goes out to the family and I can’t imagine how hard it is for them to lose a baby like that and I just pray that he is up in Heaven and loving life,” said Haylie Dobbins, Contributed to Memorial.

The couple has a child at home and felt the pain. They used what little money they had to contribute to the memorial.

“My heart goes out to the family. I do feel really bad,” said Sethalius Boyce, Contributed to Memorial.

Erie School District also released a statement for Joshua Ortiz who attended McKinley Elementary School.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers and all who knew him. We are doing everything we can to support that community and will continue to do so. Counselors and other professionals are present at McKinley today as part of our Student Assistance Program and will continue to be available to anyone who needs support in the days ahead. We have also made sure families are aware of additional community-based services to help them during the district’s holiday break.” Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District

Since the death of their son, the Ortiz family have created a Gofundme page to cover the funeral expenses.