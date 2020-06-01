Breaking News
Department of Health: 72,282 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,567 deaths
Members of the Erie community look to create positive atmosphere through sidewalk art

Members of the Erie community are looking to create a positive atmosphere through sidewalk art.

Drawings of hearts and positive messages can be found along the ground of downtown Erie and on boarded up windows that were damaged during the riot on Saturday night.

In an effort to help rebuild the city, one organization is lending a helping hand by cleaning up some of the damage.

“The community has been extremely supportive to come out and help these businesses and restore, but it is a frustrating time for Erie and the country. There’s a lot of reason to feel anger and we want to make sure we are here to listen to the want and needs of the community and to work towards equity in all situations,” said David Tamulonis, Event Manager of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The artists behind the sidewalk art are part of Helen Tullio Studio.

