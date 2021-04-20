Members of the Erie community react to the Derek Chauvin trial and verdict

Now that the verdict has been announced on the Derek Chauvin case, the members in the Erie community share their reaction to the news.

The Chauvin trial and verdict has drawn the eyes and ears of Americans all over the nation.

People here in Erie said that today is a significant event for American history.

The world listened to the final verdict of the Derek Chauvin case hearing the announcement that he was guilty on all three counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Members of the Erie community shared their thoughts on the announcement.

“Grateful for the prayers of people of good will irrespective of their race, color, or creed because this was a serious pivotal point in the quest for justice in the United States of America,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Christian Center Cathedral.

Bishop Dwane Brock said that George Floyd is a representative of many others who are in a similar position.

“In this respect, George Floyd was a sacrificial lamb, but be that as it may I’m grateful and very thankful that justice has been served,” said Brock.

The executive director of the organization OpenedEyes, an organization that believes diversity awareness and inclusion is the key to strengthening communities, reacted to the news.

“My heart is still racing because obviously this was just an emotional trial. I mean it was. There was so much so much to it,” said Brandon Wiley, Executive Director of OpenedEyes.

“It was a refreshing reminder that justice is actually served at times. I’ve told people that know me personally this is one of the few times I actually watch the news when it actually happened and cried,” said Marcus Atkinson, Board President of MLK Center.

According to Marcus Atkinson, the Board President of the MLK Center, the announcement today was a step in the right direction, but there is still more work to be done.

“The next steps are to teach our police officers to take this job for what it is. A public service with a paycheck, but a public service and so I see people taking steps all over the country, but we have to really mean it,” said Atkinson.

The people we spoke to today said that justice has been served on this day and will be a time that is remembered forever.