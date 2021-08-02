Members of the Erie County Health Department monitor county mosquito population for West Nile virus

Members of the Erie County Health Department said that they are continuing to keep an eye out for the county’s mosquito population after the first pool of insects tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Although the number of mosquitos are up after recent rains. So far there have been no more positive cases.

You can still do your part by removing any standing water from your yard.

“Being aware that mosquitos are active at dusk and biting, emptying water out of their yards, out of bird baths or upside down buckets,” said Brianna Adams from the Erie County Health Department.

So far there have been no positive cases of the West Nile virus in Erie County this year for either humans or birds.

