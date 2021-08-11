Members of the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra surprise Springhill residents with pop-up concert

A pleasant surprise for Springhill residents this morning with a special appearance by members of the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra.

This is part of an effort to bring the orchestra’s music to the people, visiting parks, schools, and senior living complexes to share the joy of various musical works.

In the coming weeks, the performers are looking at hometown concerts in Gibson Park in North East, Perry Square in Erie, and Asbury Woods in Millcreek.

That is in addition to the pop-up performances just like the one at Springhill.

