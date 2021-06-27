Members of the NWPA Pride Alliance hold pride parade around Presque Isle

June is LGBTQ Pride Month. Members of the community spent the afternoon celebrating.

People in the Erie community came together today at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center to decorate their cars with LGBTQ banners, streamers, and all of the colors of the rainbow.

The plan was to decorate the cars and then drive around the entire Peninsula at Presque Isle.

The coordinator of the event said that the turnout of people tripled what was expected from the original 40-50 cars.

“We are all excited now that the restrictions are lifting. We did a virtual pride yesterday and got some in-person events. We are going to return in August and next year we hope to not have the event although it’s so much fun we might still do it,” said Alex Sphon, President of the NWPA Pride Alliance.

Sphon said that they are hoping to return to the normal pride parade next year.

