Members of three Erie Catholic churches meet to talk about what the future holds for their parishes

Members of three Erie Catholic churches met on November 10th to talk about what the future holds for their parishes.

Staff and parishioners from Saint Andrews, Saint Paul, and Sacred Heart gathered at a neutral site, Blessed Sacrament, for this meeting.

The Diocese of Erie said that this is part of an ongoing process to focus on how the parishes envision continuing their mission in the future.

The process began in 2019, but COVID forced them to hold off until now.

“I know there are people in the other parishes that have a long history so no matter what decision we make I think it’s gonna hurt, but at the same time this can be a lot of growth there too,” said Jean Merryman, Member of Sacred Heart Parish.

No final decision has been made, but another meeting is planned in the coming weeks.

