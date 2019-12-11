Memorandums signed between LECOM and Zibo Central Hospital

A formal partnership between LECOM Health and Zibo Central Hospital is created.

This comes as part of the Zibo delegation’s two day visit. Through the agreement, LECOM Health and Zibo Central Hospital will develop, expand and explore opportunities for cooperation in professional training, hospital administration, school of medicine research and clinical work between the two institutions. Other areas of possible collaboration include student exchanges, telemedicine, geriatrics, orthopedics, dental medicine and personnel training. Members of LECOM joined together with members of the Zibo delegation to sign memorandums of understanding Wednesday.

“We are hoping that it leads to more potential enrollment for students coming here from China and then potentially some the doctors and educational professionals traveling to Zibo as well,” Chris Groner, City of Erie Economic Development Director.

Members of the Zibo delegation are scheduled to meet with local universities and hospitals through their visit.