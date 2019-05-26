Memorial Day ceremony held at the PA Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home

Community members and veterans gathered together to commemorate Memorial Day with a service at the Pennsylvania Soldiers​​’ and Sailors’ Home.

A remembrance hymn, a three volley salute, and a flag presentation represented our country and what it means to be an American.

Residence members of the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ home show their gratitude to our country.

Ken Vybrial, Volunteer Coordinator at the soldiers and sailors home says, “Residence here at the home have their fellow service men and women come down and support them and to know that you know that their service is still impactful and meaningful even years after taking their oath of enlistment.”

The ceremony has evolved over the past years and community members are honored to return and show their respect.

Kenny Smith, a visitor says, “We have this wonderful facility here in Erie and it’s an honor to be here to give and show your respects.”

Veterans at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home show their respect for our country and what it means to them.

Joseph Allesie, a retired U.S. Army Private says, “It’s a great day, it’s beautiful. I’m just proud to be an American.”

The ceremony included a memoriam of 29 veterans who protected and served for our country and a moment of silence for those whom never made it back home.