A Memorial Day parade returns to Girard. Here is more on how people are observing the holiday this year.

Girard residents are heading out for the Annual Memorial Day Parade. The American Legion Post 494 hosted a smaller parade last year with limited participants because of COVID.

“Your typical small town, a lot of people reminisce coming back home for the holidays. A lot of deep rooted tradition here in Girard so it’s very important to the community. We get a lot of involvement,” said Mike Gatesman, 1st Vice Commander, American Legion Post 494.

Gatesman said that last years Memorial Day parade was different than years previous. He said that this year it will reflect the legion’s involvement in the Girard community.

“We’re very supportive of the community, very active in the community. We have like the Girard legion family with all of our different entities the auxiliary, the sons, the riders,” said Gatesman.

Spectators said that they’ve missed this kind of event and it’s important for the community to be able to come together.

“We’ve lived in Girard for about three years and ever since we moved up here we’ve always done it, my wife and I, and it’s just a great part to be a part of the community. It’s always a great support. It’s good to be back,” said Tyler Puaharic, Spectator of the Memorial Day Parade in Girard.

One young spectator said that her father was in the Navy for 20 years and it is refreshing to see so many people observing the parade.

“It’s a nice day and it kind of means a lot seeing that things are going down. Cases are going down and we’re actually able to do this and not have to wear masks outside,” said Emmalyn Montgomery, Spectator of the Memorial Day Parade in Girard.

Members of the American Legion along with spectators said that they look forward to honoring those who died serving this country, as well as our living veterans too.