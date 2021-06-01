Memorial Day UTV accident has claimed the life of a Crawford County teenager

A Memorial Day accident has claimed the life of a Crawford County teenager.

The victim was one of three people on a utility terrain vehicle that crashed on Monday evening on Steamburg Road in Conneaut Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 17-year-old girl was driving the UTV and lost control on a curve in the dirt road.

The UTV overturned twice while ejecting one of the passengers.

A 13-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The driver and another passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered minor to moderate injuries.