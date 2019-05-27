Memorial Day weekend brought out big crowds at Waldameer Park

According to park officials Memorial Day weekend at Waldameer Park brought out crowds in the thousands each day since Friday. “The gut feeling is that it was very similar to last year in attendance,” said President Steve Gorman.

The team at Waldameer made sure that everything was working properly before the holiday weekend. Park officials say the park is easy on your budget and it’s a safe place to be. “I like that it’s the only park where you can walk in without paying,” said patron Ian Hetherington.

This was the first year that the upside down ride “Chaos” was introduced. “I came here this weekend as a gift to my daughter,” said Patrick Williamson.

The thrill of the rides lures in people no matter what the weather. “I love the rides they keep you going,” said Krysta Williamson.

A total of 250 people were on staff Sunday. The large crowds at the park this weekend shows that the team’s hard work paid off. According to Gorman, this year Waldameer didn’t have fireworks because of the expense.

On Memorial day Waldameer will be open 12-9pm but the Water World park will be open 12-5pm.