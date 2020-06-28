Memorial dive held in North East for beloved scuba diver and instructor

Dozens of people came out to Freeport Beach in North East on June 28th to pay tribute to a local man who inspired many.

This man’s influence and contributions to the community still live on to this day.

Sam Leo died in 2019, but people wanted to give him a memorial dive off to commemorate his life as a scuba diver and instructor.

People said that Leo inspired those around him while teaching them how to scuba dive.

In the 1960’s and 70’s Leo and other divers would run down to water accidents to help. This ultimately became the Erie County Sherrifs Department Search and Rescue Scuba Team.

Leo’s daughter June Leo said that her father loved the water and also loved teaching people how to scuba dive.

“He learned how to scuba dive and it just took over his whole world. He couldn’t get enough. He went as much as he could and he loved to teach diving and he just wanted the whole world to know how to dive,” said June Leo, Daughter of Sam Leo.

June Leo added that her father and other divers were always helping the community while keeping people safe during the annual polar plunge and swim across the bay.