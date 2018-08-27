Memorial erected for construction worker reportedly killed by drunk driver
An electronic memorial is now standing along Interstate 90 to honor a worker killed last week.
The sign is along the shoulder of I-90 near the spot where Jacqueline Ohly was struck and killed last Tuesday morning. Ohly, a Wisconsin resident, was installing guidewires in the median when she was struck by a car.
The suspected driver, identified as Eric West of Erie, left the scene but was later caught near Corry.
More Stories
-
For many students, hearing those first school bells ring is a sure…
-
Two congressmen up for re-election in town today celebrating the…
-
According to the Schember Administration, preparing students for…