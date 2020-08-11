Memorial held to honor the victims of the tragic daycare fire

It has been one year since tragedy and devastation struck the Erie Community.

This lead many people to honor the lives lost in a family home daycare fire.

Here is what has been done to remember those five children.

In the early hours of August 11th, 2019 first responders made way to the 1200 block of West 11th Street for reports of a fire.

What the first responders did not know however was that this fire would leave a lasting impact.

The Erie community will always remember the Harris family Daycare Fire that claimed the lives of five children.

Family members however will never forget who those kids were.

“To Luther Jr. I would say I miss you every time you hugging my dog every time you came over to the house. To Ava, I miss her smile, I miss her dimples. To La’Myahia, I miss how she just clings onto our grandmother every time they come around. To Jayden, I miss that curly hair,” said Shelia Overton, Great Aunt of the Victims.

Two year old Dalvin Pacley was one of five victims in the West 11th Street fire. The Overton family made their way to that scene on Tuesday to have a butterfly release.

“A butterfly is a symbol of the after life and we just want to show that and send those butterflies up to the sky,” said Overton.

One local pastor said that one way to help these families move past this tragedy is by coming together as a community.

“We’ll always remember. Every year we will come back and remember these children and these families and we will keep raising awareness about smoke detectors and fire safety,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom from the Second Baptist Church.

The Erie Fire Department is also honoring those children by raising a flag at the Second Baptist Church.

The fire department will also be partaking in the butterfly ceremony.

“It’s a tough day, it really is. A lot of us will never forget that night and today brings it back even more and stronger,” said Leonard Trott, Assistant Chief for the Erie Fire Department.

The department has also donated the flag to the church so that each year it can be raised to remember the children.

The church is also keeping a box outside so that members and the community can leave prayers or words of encouragement that will be given to the Overton family.