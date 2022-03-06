To view the funeral mass for former Bishop Donald Trautman, click here.

A public visitation was held on March 6. at Our Lady of Peace Church for former Bishop Donald Trautman.

Former Bishop Trautman died on Feb. 26 at the age of 85.

He served the Erie community as Bishop for 22 years. Colleagues including family, friends, and the community all gathered at Our Lady of Peace Church for the visitation.

The Vicar General in the Erie Diocese Msgr. Edward Lohse said that he was a close cl-worker of the former bishop for 15 years.

“He was bishop for 22 years and so people’s personal connections with him run very deeply. Friendships run very deeply. That is all in addition to his ministry as bishop,” said Msgr. Edward Lohse, Vicar General of the Diocese of Erie.

Starting at 7 p.m. on March 6. there will be a mass at Our Lady of Peace.

On March 7. a funeral mass will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral on West 10th Street.