Memorial site created for 10-year-old bus accident victim

Members of the community are continuing to add to the memorial site after 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz passed away on December 21st.

People are putting flowers, bears, and other items at the memorial site in hopes of letting the Ortiz family know they are not alone during this time.

When 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz lost his life from a terrible accident on Tuesday morning, the community took no hesitation to help.

The Erie School District also released a statement for Ortiz who attended McKinley Elementary School.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers and all who knew him. We are doing everything we can to support that community and will continue to do so. Counselors and other professionals are present at McKinley today as part of our Student Assistance Program and will continue to be available to anyone who needs support in the days ahead. We have also made sure families are aware of additional community-based services to help them during the district’s holiday break.”

People organized a memorial site on the intersection of East 26th and East Avenue where the incident took place.

One couple that helped contribute said that they felt the pain as they have their own child at home and wanted to do something to help the grieving family.

“My heart goes out to the family and I can’t imagine how hard it is for them to lose a baby like that, and I just pray that he is up in heaven loving life,” said Haylie Dobbins, Erie Resident.

