Menajerie Studio relocates to Erie’s Little Italy to expand video production business

Menajerie Studio has relocated to the City of Erie’s Little Italy location to expand its video production business.

The studio was originally housed in the Renaissance Center for almost eight years.

The Owner of Menajerie Studio, Jessica Taylor, said that her business is a full-time video production company that specializes in brand films.

It includes producing documentaries, broadcast commercials, product videos, and much more.

Taylor said that the expansion of her business is going to offer more to her clients.

“Initially we expanded from about 900 square feet to 3,000 square feet. So this has been a big move for us and it’s expanded our capabilities and offerings for our clients,” said Jessica Taylor, Owner of Menajerie Studio.

Taylor’s business is located at the 1900 block of Chestnut Street.

